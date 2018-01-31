Female judokas strike a blow for women’s rights in Pakistan

More than 200 female judokas from different parts of Pakistan participated at an inter-varsity championship in Quetta. Photo: Geo News screen grab

QUETTA: As the conversation regarding sexual harassment and violence against women unfolds, more and more women in Pakistan are taking up sports to learn self-defense.



On Monday, more than 200 female judokas from different parts of Pakistan participated at an inter-varsity championship and struck a blow for women’s right in the country.

Speaking about the event, one female judoka shared that it has become important for women to take up judo as harassment cases are on the rise.

Another remarked: “Women should have interest in judo karate as they can learn self-defense.”

The current situation is such that it is better for women to learn martial arts, shared another participant.

The Sixth Inter-Varsity Women Judo Championship allowed the women to showcase their talent and interact with other female with similar pursuits. The two-day event was held in Sardar Bahadur Khan (SBK) Women University.

The team from Punjab University retained their position as winners, while University of Lahore secured second position with Lahore College for Women as second runner-ups.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the championship, chief guest MPA Zmrak Khan Achakzai stressed upon the establishment of more universities in Balochistan for the sake of education. “Corruption is the key of current miserable situation of Pakistan, and we must overcome it with the help of education,” he said.

"I welcome with best wishes to have a pleasant journey to all the female players with their teams in this event," said Prof Dr Rukhsana Jabeen, vice-chancellor of SBK Women's University at the inaugural ceremony.