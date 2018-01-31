Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
Amin Anwar

Eyewitnesses identify three policemen in Naqeebullah killing case

By
Amin Anwar

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

KARACHI: Three of the four arrested policemen in the murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud were identified by eyewitnesses on Wednesday.

27-year-old Naqeebullah was killed along with three others in what was later termed a fake police encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

The policemen were presented for an identification parade in the court of judicial magistrate Malir. The identified include ASI Allahayar and policemen Mohammad Iqbal and Arshad Ali.

Eyewitnesses informed the court that Allahyar was in plain clothes at the time of the fake encounter of Naqeebullah and was holding a Kalashnikov.

The eyewitnesses along with Naqeebullah were allegedly picked up by the team of the then SSP Malir Rao Anwar from a hotel on January 3 and kept in illegal detention. The two were reportedly released after they bribed the police but Naqeebullah was kept in detention and later killed in the ‘encounter’.

Sindh government not supporting Rao Anwar, says Nasir Shah

No one is above the law, says the provincial information minister

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Anwar and others. An inquiry committee headed by Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court last week, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a fake encounter with the police.

Rao Anwar who was suspended by the Sindh government remains at large and is wanted in connection to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah.  

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Khattak dismisses criticism hurled at KP police

Khattak dismisses criticism hurled at KP police

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Afghan envoy expresses surprise over FO's claim of handing over terror suspects

Afghan envoy expresses surprise over FO's claim of handing over terror suspects

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Rao Anwar’s arrest: Sindh IGP says no way to trace Whatsapp call

Rao Anwar’s arrest: Sindh IGP says no way to trace Whatsapp call

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Shahzeb murder case: CJP questions if case pertains to terrorism

Shahzeb murder case: CJP questions if case pertains to terrorism

Updated 2 hours ago
SC removes Siddiqul Farooq as ETPB chairman

SC removes Siddiqul Farooq as ETPB chairman

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran concerned over environmental hazards of Sahiwal coal plant

Imran concerned over environmental hazards of Sahiwal coal plant

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Shooter flees after killing two at Lahore sessions court

Shooter flees after killing two at Lahore sessions court

Updated 4 hours ago
Sindh government not supporting Rao Anwar, says Nasir Shah

Sindh government not supporting Rao Anwar, says Nasir Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
At least one killed, several injured as earthquake jolts Pakistan

At least one killed, several injured as earthquake jolts Pakistan

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM