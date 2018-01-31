Eyewitnesses identify three policemen in Naqeebullah killing case

KARACHI: Three of the four arrested policemen in the murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud were identified by eyewitnesses on Wednesday.



27-year-old Naqeebullah was killed along with three others in what was later termed a fake police encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

The policemen were presented for an identification parade in the court of judicial magistrate Malir. The identified include ASI Allahayar and policemen Mohammad Iqbal and Arshad Ali.

Eyewitnesses informed the court that Allahyar was in plain clothes at the time of the fake encounter of Naqeebullah and was holding a Kalashnikov.

The eyewitnesses along with Naqeebullah were allegedly picked up by the team of the then SSP Malir Rao Anwar from a hotel on January 3 and kept in illegal detention. The two were reportedly released after they bribed the police but Naqeebullah was kept in detention and later killed in the ‘encounter’.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Anwar and others. An inquiry committee headed by Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court last week, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a fake encounter with the police.

Rao Anwar who was suspended by the Sindh government remains at large and is wanted in connection to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah.