Pak-Afghan issue has to be resolved bilaterally: Khawaja Asif

FM Khawaja Asif and Afghan envoy Omar Zakhilwal. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday that although a third party can offer guidance, at the end of the day the Pak-Afghan issues have to be resolved by the two neighbours themselves.

He made the remarks while addressing the media after a visit to the Afghan embassy.

"This is our common fight and a shared problem which has to be solved together," he said, adding that Pakistan will make all-out efforts to assist Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism.

The foreign minister said his visit today shows that Kabul and Islamabad will make joint efforts against terrorism, instead of indulging in a blame game.

He added that the enemy is taking advantage of our differences.

Asif writes in the visitor's book at the Afghan embassy. Photo: Foreign Office

In response to a question, Asif said the visiting Afghan delegation, comprising the Afghan intelligence chief and interior minister, had a very positive meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi.



"We stand with Afghan brothers in this hour of grief," said Asif, referring to the recent spate of bomb-and-gun attacks in Kabul in the past couple of weeks.

Addressing the media afterward, Zakhilwal thanked Pakistan for standing with Afghanistan.

"Bilateral talks are essential to resolve issues," said Zakhilwal, reiterating that terrorism is a common enemy of the two countries.

Moreover, the Foreign Office spokesperson stated today that a senior civil and military delegation will visit Kabul on February 3 to take further the bilateral engagement between the two countries.