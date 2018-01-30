SC admonishes KP police for 'incompetence' in Aasma rape-murder case

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday remarked that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police’s failure to arrest the culprit in the murder and rape of minor Aasma is reflective of the force's incompetence.

The Supreme Court was hearing its suo motu case in the rape and murder of four-year-old girl, who was found in sugarcane fields two weeks back.

The case is being heard by a three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nasir and comprising Justices Umar Ata Bandial and Ijazul Ahsan.

Justice Nisar also asked why IG KP did not appear before the court.

The court had summoned Advocate-General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as the province's Inspector General of Police (IGP) to appear at today's hearing.



During the hearing, the Deputy Inspector-General of KP informed the Supreme Court that he expects to be provided with the forensic report in the rape and murder case of minor Aasma by today. Further probe can be carried out when we have the complete forensic report, he said.

The DIG informed the court that evidence collected from the incident site was submitted to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, which is expected to provide the report today.

The court adjourned the meeting until February 6.

Aasma was reported missing from the Gujjar Garhi area in Mardan on January 13, and recovered dead the next day from the nearby sugarcane fields. The murderer remains at large.



The Friday after the incident, the CJP took a suo motu notice of Aasma’s murder after DNA test confirmed the child was raped before she was killed.

Dr Ashraf Tahir — the Director-General of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency — said the DNA tests conducted on the samples obtained from the deceased’s body and the crime scene prove that the victim was sexually assaulted before her death.

One person’s DNA was found on Aasma’s body confirming the rape, the official added, noting that the next stage in the investigation would be to match the DNA samples taken from around 200 people in the case to track down the suspect.

The police had also submitted its investigation report pertaining to the case to the Supreme Court.