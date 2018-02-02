Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 02 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz to speak on ‘The future of democracy’ seminar in Karachi

GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 02, 2018

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will speak in a seminar on ‘The Future of Democracy in Pakistan’, being held in a local hotel here today.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader has reached the venue.

Chairman Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar, other mainstream political leaders and members of civil society are also expected to speak in the seminar.

Nawaz arrived in Karachi on Thursday. While chairing a meeting of the party’s provincial executive committee, he promised to bring a change in Karachi and Sindh if he is given the chance.

Look at the difference between the Karachi of 2013 and Karachi of 2017, he said, adding that “The difference is quite evident”.

“Karachi is equally precious to me as any other city of Pakistan,” he said, adding “I invite people of Karachi to visit Lahore.

“Karachi should’ve been more developed, progressive, and pretty. However, Lahore has won this race.”

Nawaz, who was disqualified as prime minister by the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict on July 28, has come to Karachi for the first time since his disqualification.

