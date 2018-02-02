Maryam Nawaz questions contempt notices issued to PML-N leaders

مریم نواز کا گجرانوالہ میں جلسے سے خطاب Posted by Geo News Urdu on Friday, February 2, 2018

GUJRANWALA: Prisons will run short of space but the number of Nawaz Sharif’s followers would not diminish, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Maryam Nawaz questioning the disqualification of her party leaders.



While addressing PML-N Social Media Convention in Gujranwala on Friday, Maryam spoke about the disqualification of PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi, saying his speech against the judiciary disappointed her as well.

But she expressed reservation over the contempt notices that have been issued to PML-N leaders recently.

About the disqualification of the Nawaz, she said the courts cannot find a witness against the former prime minister. Regardless, she added, people followed Nawaz wherever he went.

Lauding the spirit of people of Gujranwala, Maryam said it was them who chased out the ones who intended to carry out a sit-in there in 2014. She added that to this day the opponents of Nawaz hide their faces while passing through Gujranwala.

Speaking about the Senate elections, scheduled for March 3, Maryam said the opponents had thought the polls would not take place. But, she added, now that the date for Senate elections is nearing opponents were getting more anxious.