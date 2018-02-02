People with disabilities made to climb stairs for job interviews in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: People with disabilities faced major inconvenience on Friday when they were made to ascend stairs for job interviews arranged by the provincial government.



“There should either have been an elevator or the programme should have been arranged on the ground floor,” said a candidate who had come to Shahbaz Building in Hyderabad for an interview.

Shahbaz Building is the district secretariat of Hyderabad where offices of various government departments are situated.

A candidate being helped by security personnel. Photo: Geo News screen grab

Over 300 people were called for the job interviews, most of whom were in wheelchairs, therefore, going up to the first floor was no easier than climbing a mountain for them.

Some managed to go up the stairs with the help of relatives accompanying them while others were given a hand by the police personnel deployed for security at the office of the deputy commissioner in the building.

However, not everyone present for the interview was a person with a disability, said a candidate.

Photo: Geo News screen grab

While expressing anger towards the government, a candidate said even those who did not deserve the jobs were being appointed.

According to her, people without disability had also applied for the jobs reserved on a quota for people with disabilities.

Pakistan generally lacks overall infrastructure and facilities to assist mobility of people with disabilities.