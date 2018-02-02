Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 02 2018
By
ANAli Naeem

People with disabilities made to climb stairs for job interviews in Hyderabad

By
ANAli Naeem

Friday Feb 02, 2018

HYDERABAD: People with disabilities faced major inconvenience on Friday when they were made to ascend stairs for job interviews arranged by the provincial government. 

“There should either have been an elevator or the programme should have been arranged on the ground floor,” said a candidate who had come to Shahbaz Building in Hyderabad for an interview.

Shahbaz Building is the district secretariat of Hyderabad where offices of various government departments are situated.

A candidate being helped by security personnel. Photo: Geo News screen grab

Over 300 people were called for the job interviews, most of whom were in wheelchairs, therefore, going up to the first floor was no easier than climbing a mountain for them.

Some managed to go up the stairs with the help of relatives accompanying them while others were given a hand by the police personnel deployed for security at the office of the deputy commissioner in the building.

However, not everyone present for the interview was a person with a disability, said a candidate.

Photo: Geo News screen grab

While expressing anger towards the government, a candidate said even those who did not deserve the jobs were being appointed. 

According to her, people without disability had also applied for the jobs reserved on a quota for people with disabilities.

Pakistan generally lacks overall infrastructure and facilities to assist mobility of people with disabilities.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC demonstrated immense patience in Nehal Hashmi’s case: former CJP

SC demonstrated immense patience in Nehal Hashmi’s case: former CJP

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Afghan allegations based on misconceptions caused by foreign elements: NSC

Afghan allegations based on misconceptions caused by foreign elements: NSC

 Updated 29 minutes ago
PAF conducts live firing of beyond visual range missile

PAF conducts live firing of beyond visual range missile

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Policemen allegedly involved in ATM scam in Lahore

Policemen allegedly involved in ATM scam in Lahore

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Two shot dead in DI Khan targeted killings

Two shot dead in DI Khan targeted killings

 Updated 2 hours ago
Couple electrocution case: Court dismisses police report, orders arrest of jirga members

Couple electrocution case: Court dismisses police report, orders arrest of jirga members

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Shahrukh Jatoi, others shifted to Karachi Central Jail

Shahrukh Jatoi, others shifted to Karachi Central Jail

Updated 2 hours ago
Commissioner Karachi orders milk to be sold at government price

Commissioner Karachi orders milk to be sold at government price

 Updated 3 hours ago
First meeting of Pak-Afghan Joint Working Group on Saturday: FO

First meeting of Pak-Afghan Joint Working Group on Saturday: FO

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM