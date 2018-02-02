Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 02 2018
GEO NEWS

Two shot dead in DI Khan targeted killings

GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 02, 2018

A screengrab from CCTV footage of incident in which attackers are seen fleeing the scene after shooting dead trustee of an imambargah in Mohalla Shaheen. 

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two people were shot dead by unknown armed men in separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday, according to police.

In the first incident, four assailants riding on two motorbikes gunned down trustee of an imambargah in Mohalla Shaheen in the city, police said. A passer-by was also injured during the episode.

Geo News has also obtained CCTV footage of the incident, in which the attackers' faces can clearly be seen.

In the second incident, a former union council (UC) naib nazim, Taimoor Baloch, was gunned down in Tank Adda area, according to police.

The attackers managed to get away from the scene in both the incidents.

Police said they are investigating the incidents.

