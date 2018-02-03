SC summons audit report in substandard stents case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the attorney general to submit the audit report pertaining to stents for cardiac patients in the country within a week.



A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, resumed the hearing of the suo motu case pertaining to unregistered stents in the country.

A coronary stent is a tube-shaped device placed in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease.

The apex court also ordered Pakistani scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand to submit a written reply within a week over the issuance of Rs350 million in 2004 to him for the production of coronary stents.

Dr Mubarakmand, who was summoned by the apex court in the last hearing, informed the court that a project worth Rs37 million was started while he was the chairman of The National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESC).

Under the project, 10,000 stents were to be manufactured locally, out of which 400 were manufactured and sent to Germany for testing.

On being asked by the court where the stents are now, Mubarakmand said out of the Rs350 million, the machine used for manufacturing stents alone cost Rs30 million. The rest were spent on salaries of experts and other expenses, he said.

“After that I retired and handed over the project to NUST [National University of Sciences and Technology],” the scientist told the court.

The chief justice also said that the court will summon all manufacturers from which the stents are imported.

Dr Murtaza in the last hearing said that Pakistan will be producing its own cardiac stents by June 2018.