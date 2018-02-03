At least 11 security personnel martyred in Swat suicide attack: ISPR

Video: Geo News

SWAT: At least 11 security personnel, including an officer, were martyred in Swat's tehsil Kabal on Saturday evening when a suicide attacker targetted an Army unit, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



Those martyred include seven personnel who were critically injured in the attack. The attack on the Army unit also injured 13 other security personnel.

The Army's media wing added that the attacker targetted the sports area of the armed forces' unit.

The explosion took place in the Shareefabad area of the tehsil. A large contingent of security personnel secured the area after the attack and started an initial investigation into the blast.



Government sources said rescue teams reached the area and shifted the injured to a hospital in Saidu Sharif.

Earlier in December, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Swat's Jahan Abad area and killed two wanted terrorists.

The operation was conducted after intelligence agencies received accurate information regarding movement of terrorists, who were crossing over from Afghanistan and entering Swat valley.



Operations in the valley

Swat in northwest Pakistan referred to by some as the ‘Switzerland of Pakistan”, is known for its stunning natural beauty. The valley was briefly controlled by the Taliban between 2007 and 2009.

The armed forces have carried a series of military operations against local and foreign terrorists in the scenic Swat valley.

Operation Rah-e-Haq was launched thrice in the valley and Shangla district in 2007, 2008, and 2009 respectively.

The army advanced toward Mingora, the largest city in the valley after it launched the Swat Operation, also known as Operation Rah-e-Rast, in May 2009.

Government officials, political leaders condemn attack

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly condemned the suicide attack in Swat.



In a statement on Saturday, he prayed for martyrs and the early recovery of injured. He also commiserated with the bereaved families.

He added that the coward enemy cannot fight with Pakistan's valiant soldiers and such cowardly acts cannot deter the country's resolve for the elimination of terrorism.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the war against terrorism will continue till the elimination of the last terrorist from Pakistan.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif also condemned the attack in a statement late Saturday.

"Pakistan's sons have lit the lamp of peace with their blood," Nawaz said in a statement, adding that every conspiracy of destroying Pakistan's peace through terrorist attacks will be foiled.

"I pay homage to the resolve of the entire nation's martyrs," said the PML-N chief.

Nawaz prayed for the martyrs and expressed his sympathies to the families of the departed.

Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also took to twitter to condemn the suicide attack.

"Strongly condemn the suicide attack on army unit sports area in Swat in which eleven including our soldiers and officer were martyred," Imran tweeted.