Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Libya boat incident: Bodies of 16 Pakistanis recovered, says FO

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Photo: AFP file

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday the bodies of 16 Pakistanis, from the boat sinking incident of the Libyan coast, were recovered.

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal shared on Twitter the names and details of the Pakistanis who were on the capsized boat. 

Dr Mohammad Faisal Twitter

Eight bodies were recovered and identified while four were recovered but only identified by the deceased persons' friends and an identification document was yet to be found, Faisal wrote. 

He further stated that documents of six individuals were found but bodies have yet to be recovered. 

"[The] Pakistani Embassy [is] working around the clock," the FO spokesperson assured in a tweet. 

The Pakistani embassy in Tripoli was actively following up on the boat sinking incident of the Libyan coast after the incident was reported a day earlier.

The people whose bodies have been recovered belonged to Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Rawalpindi and Sargodha areas of Punjab in Pakistan. Previously, a number of similar cases have occurred in which people — mostly from the mentioned areas of Punjab — have lost their lives en route to illegally sneaking into another country. 

In November 2017, over a dozen bodies were found in Turbat, Balochistan from where people, mainly from different areas of Punjab, were trying to illegally cross the border into Iran so as to reach Europe from there for better employment opportunities.  

Libyan coast

At least 90 people were feared dead in the Mediterranean Sea as they tried to undertake the treacherous journey in search of employment.

A boat carrying the migrants capsized off the coast of Zuwara in the early hours Friday, International Organization for Migration (IOM) spokesperson Olivia Headon confirmed to reporters in Geneva by phone from Tunis.

"At least 90 migrants are reported to have drowned, when a boat capsized off the coast of Libya this morning", the agency had added in a statement.

Two survivors from the disaster had swum to shore, while another was rescued by a fishing boat, it had stated.

The agency has repeatedly issued warnings over the extreme dangers facing migrants who try to reach Europe via the so-called central Mediterranean route, which connects Libya to Italy.

IOM had said on Friday that more than 6,600 migrants and refugees had already entered Europe by sea since the beginning of the year, with central Mediterranean route crossings to Italy accounting for nearly 65% of the entries.

16,000 drowned

Drownings in the Mediterranean began surging in 2013 as Europe's worst migration crisis since World War II began picking up speed, with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Over the past five years, more than 16,000 people have died trying to make the perilous crossing to Europe, according to IOM numbers.

Excluding Friday's tragedy, 246 migrants and refugees have already died trying to cross the Mediterranean since the beginning of the year, compared to 254 casualties during the first month of 2017.

Two hundred and eighteen of those deaths occurred on the central route in 2018, IOM said, while 28 happened on the western route that links North Africa to Spain.

Meanwhile, on the eastern Mediterranean route that connects Turkey and Greece, used by 1,089 so far this year, no fatalities have yet been recorded in 2018.

The EU last year reached controversial agreements with chaos-wracked Libya to stem the flow of migrants from that country, following a more comprehensive deal with Turkey in 2016, which sharply reduced the numbers crossing to Greece.

Casualties in the eastern Mediterranean have dropped dramatically since then.

In the 22 months since the deal with Turkey was reached in April 2016, fatalities on that route have fallen to an average of 6.75 per month, from 96.25 per month during the year prior to the agreement, IOM said. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Intezar murder case: Investigation officer requests more time

Intezar murder case: Investigation officer requests more time

 Updated 2 hours ago
At least three security personnel martyred in Swat suicide attack: ISPR

At least three security personnel martyred in Swat suicide attack: ISPR

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Influenza death toll in Multan reaches 45

Influenza death toll in Multan reaches 45

 Updated 2 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch case: Police unable to submit complete chalan, hearing adjourned

Qandeel Baloch case: Police unable to submit complete chalan, hearing adjourned

Updated 2 hours ago
Chief justice LHC appointed as Supreme Court judge

Chief justice LHC appointed as Supreme Court judge

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man visiting patient gunned down at Larkana hospital

Man visiting patient gunned down at Larkana hospital

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM