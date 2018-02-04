Zardari once again started ‘horse-trading’ in politics: Abid Sher Ali

State Power Minister Abid Sher Ali addressing the media in Faisalabad. Photo: Geo News

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Power Abid Sher Ali claimed on Sunday that the Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has once against introduced the trend of buying lawmakers for votes.



“Zardari is here to buy conscience [of lawmakers] with money,” he said while addressing media here.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader also slammed his opponents, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, saying all the thieves have joined hands against the ruling party.

Dismissing Imran’s claims that he did not misuse Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopters of unofficial visits, Sher Ali said there are pictures out there clearly showing him alighting alone from the helicopters.

He welcomed the inquiry started by the National Accountability Bureau into the alleged misuse by Imran.

On January 29, Geo News reported that the KP government spent millions of rupees on Imran's use of the provincial government's helicopters, which the provincial government subsequently rebutted.

On Friday, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal directed the bureau's KP director general to conduct an inquiry into PTI Chairman Imran Khan's reported use of the KP chief minister's official helicopters.

NAB was directed to ascertain how the CM handed over his official helicopter to someone else and find out if the same was repeated with other individuals.