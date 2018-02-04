Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Zardari once again started ‘horse-trading’ in politics: Abid Sher Ali

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

State Power Minister Abid Sher Ali addressing the media in Faisalabad. Photo: Geo News

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Power Abid Sher Ali claimed on Sunday that the Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has once against introduced the trend of buying lawmakers for votes.

“Zardari is here to buy conscience [of lawmakers] with money,” he said while addressing media here.

Zardari's meeting with Balochistan CM marks start of Senate horse-trading: PML-N

Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique claims PPP plans to 'buy' votes to ensure its control on Upper House of Parliament

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader also slammed his opponents, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, saying all the thieves have joined hands against the ruling party.

Dismissing Imran’s claims that he did not misuse Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopters of unofficial visits, Sher Ali said there are pictures out there clearly showing him alighting alone from the helicopters.

He welcomed the inquiry started by the National Accountability Bureau into the alleged misuse by Imran.

On January 29, Geo News reported that the KP government spent millions of rupees on Imran's use of the provincial government's helicopters, which the provincial government subsequently rebutted.

Imran says KP govt clarified he never used helicopters for personal use

PTI chairman welcomes NAB's examination of the issue

On Friday, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal directed the bureau's KP director general to conduct an inquiry into PTI Chairman Imran Khan's reported use of the KP chief minister's official helicopters.

NAB was directed to ascertain how the CM handed over his official helicopter to someone else and find out if the same was repeated with other individuals.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP issues poll schedule for Islamabad's two Senate seats

ECP issues poll schedule for Islamabad's two Senate seats

Updated an hour ago
Libya tragedy: FIA nabs four suspected human smugglers in Gujrat

Libya tragedy: FIA nabs four suspected human smugglers in Gujrat

Updated 2 hours ago
Progress linked to continuity of democracy, says PM Abbasi in Chitral

Progress linked to continuity of democracy, says PM Abbasi in Chitral

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam to address PML-N rally in Peshawar today

Nawaz, Maryam to address PML-N rally in Peshawar today

 Updated 19 minutes ago
JI leader shot dead in Bannu

JI leader shot dead in Bannu

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ten injured in gas plant fire in Sheikhupura

Ten injured in gas plant fire in Sheikhupura

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
'Please take notice of Intizar's murder', father appeals to CJP in letter

'Please take notice of Intizar's murder', father appeals to CJP in letter

 Updated 6 hours ago
No substantial progress in Rao Anwar's arrest, AIG-headed meeting concludes

No substantial progress in Rao Anwar's arrest, AIG-headed meeting concludes

 Updated 8 hours ago
Police raids in Karachi lead to arrest of multiple suspects

Police raids in Karachi lead to arrest of multiple suspects

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM