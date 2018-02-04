Can't connect right now! retry
Saleem Buzdar

Two women of a family die in alleged suicide in DG Khan

Saleem Buzdar

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

Representational image. Photo: Geo News file

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two women of a family died after consuming poisonous pills in Dera Ghazi Khan, their in-laws claimed on Sunday, in what local officials suspect to be a case of honour killing.     

Zahida, Aziza, and Taaro — married to brothers Gul Muhammad, Fazal Deen, and Ilyas — were found in a jungle three kilometres from their house by passersby, a source in the political administration informed Geo News.

Aziza, 22, who was in a critical condition, was taken to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital in Tonsa. She was later shifted to an undisclosed location, according to information received by Geo News.

The in-laws — residents of Shamtala area in DG Khan tribal region — told officials their three daughters-in-law had 'consumed poisonous pills' in an attempt to commit a 'joint suicide.'  

The family buried Taaro and Zahida, 20, who were also cousins, before a postmortem could be conducted, stated Dera Ghazi Khan Police and Border Military Police (BMP). 

Political Assistant Jamil Ahmed expressed suspicion that the women had been murdered in what seemed to be a case of honour killing.

A probe into the matter is underway. 

Accomplice confesses to helping Asma Rani murder suspect flee: police

KP govt admits to Imran’s use of helicopters: sources

ISPR briefs South Waziristan journalists on security situation in tribal agency

Indian firing across LoC martyrs one, injures two: ISPR

Boat capsized off Libya coast carried 32 Pakistanis, says Foreign Office

Imran not to respond to Reham’s malicious statements: Awn Chaudhry

Will search for Rao Anwar with you, Imran tells protesting Mehsud tribe in Islamabad

COAS attends funeral prayers of martyred security personnel in Peshawar

Sharif brothers ridiculed institutions: Kaira

