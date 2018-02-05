PML-N's Peshawar rally reflects party's popularity: Punjab CM

KASUR: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Sunday's rally in Peshawar reflects the popularity of the ruling party.

"If there is any political party or leadership that has served this province, that is the PML-N. The rally in Peshawar yesterday is a reflection of this." said the chief minister after visiting the DHQ Hospital where he inaugurated a CT Scan machine.



"The language used by Imran Khan is such that I cannot even repeat it. He has tried to adversely affect the nation's attitude," Shehbaz added.

The Punjab chief minister also spoke against Asif Ali Zardari, saying the former president had stolen the nation's wealth from both hands.



Moreover, talking about the gruesome Kasur incident, he said: “It’s a request of the entire nation to the courts that if the law allows the convict should be hanged at any roundabout of Lahore or Kasur so that the entire world could see it.”



Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house on January 4 in Kasur. Her body was recovered from a garbage heap on January 9. The post-mortem of the minor revealed that she had been raped before being murdered.



During the visit, the chief minister announced to name schools in the memory of the children murdered by the suspect, said to be a serial killer.

Shehbaz commended the role of Punjab Forensic Agency (PFA) for their role in apprehending the suspect as well.

“In a 14-day period, the PFA using scientific measures apprehended the killer. The entire nation appreciates their role,” he said.

“Our lab is better than similar international laboratories. There is no such lab of PFA’s standard in South Asia,” he claimed.

The chief minister said that he apologised and expressed his regret on the brutal rape, murder to the families of seven other children, who were raped and killed by the suspect, adding that he has constituted a committee to review the role played by authorities in the incessant rape, murder cases of the city.

“If someone is found negligent. I will take strict action,” he announced.