pakistan
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
Ahmed Faraz

Court extends physical custody of Zainab rape, murder suspect

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

Zainab was seven years old when she was kidnapped and raped in Kasur. Photo: File 

LAHORE: The prime suspect in the Kasur rape and murder cases, Imran, was presented before the anti-terrorism court on Tuesday. 

Police requested the judge to extend his initial 14-day physical remand, which was due to end on Wednesday (tomorrow). 

The court approved the police's custody request and ordered the suspect's physical remand for three days. 

ATC sends Zainab murder accused on 14-day police remand

Accused man was familiar with Zainab’s family, frequented the minor girl's house

Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4. Her body was discovered in a garbage heap five days later. 

On Jan 23, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a news conference confirmed that Imran had murdered Zainab, referring to him as a “serial killer” alleging his role in the rape and murders of seven other girls in Kasur in recent years. 

“He [Imran] admitted to all his crimes in a polygraph test that was conducted after his DNA matched the samples,” Sharif had said during the news conference. 

Zainab's murderer caught, is a 'serial killer', confirms CM Shehbaz

According to sources, the accused has confessed to the heinous crime

After the police arrested Imran, the suspect reportedly confessed to assaulting eight minor girls at an under-construction site and two others in a garbage heap. He also admitted to murdering five minor girls at an under-construction site and throwing away the bodies of three others in a garbage pile, sources said. 

