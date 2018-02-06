Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
Ahmer Rehman

New CCTV video shows Chinese national taking pictures before death

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

KARACHI: A new CCTV footage has emerged of the Chinese national, who was gunned down in Karachi on Monday, showing Chen Zhu taking pictures of different places in the vicinity.

Chen Zhu, 45, was in his car when he was attacked in Clifton's Neelum Colony area, according to the police. At least 10 shots were fired at the car, and Zhu suffered bullet wounds in the head.

From the footage, Zhu does not appear to have arrived at the scene to purchase fruits or vegetables from roadside stalls nearby.

China condemns murder of Chinese citizen in Karachi

Spokesperson expresses hope that Pakistan will continue to take measures to guarantee the security of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken over the investigations of the murder. According to investigation sources, police has begun geo-fencing of the site of the incident, while phone calls before and after the murder are also being analysed.

Sources further informed that investigators are also trying to obtain data of the deceased foreigner's mobile phone. They said that investigators have also been looking into whether someone called Zhu to the scene.

On the other hand, forensic examination of nine bullet shells found from the murder scene has been completed, according to which, the weapon used in the murder could not be traced to any of the past incidents.

The CTD has lodged a murder case, while Zhu's vehicle has also been shifted to CTD office from Clifton police station.

The body of the deceased foreigner has been shifted to a mortuary.

