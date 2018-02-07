Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
By
Sohail Imran

Hockey Olympian Salman Akbar takes up coaching in Japan

By
Sohail Imran

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

Salman Akbar in his coaching role in Japan

Former Pakistan hockey captain and Olympian Salman Akbar has begun utilising his wealth of experience in a new coaching role in Japan.

In his latest stint as coach, the hockey veteran is training three goal-keepers at a hockey camp in the Japanese city of Nagoya, ahead of Japan’s participation in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Oman later this year.

Salman Akbar at Japan hockey camp

Akbar is also conducting a coaching course at the camp, which is being attended by 13 trainers along with players.

Salman Akbar is training goal-keepers in Japan 

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will be held in Muscat, Oman from October 18 to 28, 2018. Pakistan will be among the nations participating in the tournament.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Cricket, football and golf handicapped by UK climate change: study

Cricket, football and golf handicapped by UK climate change: study

 Updated an hour ago
ICC criticises Bangladesh Test pitch after run spree

ICC criticises Bangladesh Test pitch after run spree

 Updated 2 hours ago
International cricket to fully return to Pakistan in two years: Sethi

International cricket to fully return to Pakistan in two years: Sethi

 Updated 2 hours ago
World body to be formed for promotion of mini-football

World body to be formed for promotion of mini-football

 Updated 16 hours ago
Salman Butt to play in Dhaka Premier League

Salman Butt to play in Dhaka Premier League

 Updated 24 hours ago
Pique could face punishment for Espanyol celebration

Pique could face punishment for Espanyol celebration

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM