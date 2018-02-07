Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Police arrest two more suspects, recover weapon used in Asma Rani murder case

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

PESHAWAR: Two more suspects in the murder of medical student Asma Rani have been arrested, Inspector-General Salahuddin Mehsud said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the province's top police official said two weapons used in the murder were also recovered.

“More evidence will also be brought forward,” the IG said.

Asma, a third-year medical student in Abbottabad, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when, on January 27, Mujahid Afridi allegedly opened fire on her over a marriage proposal.

SC warns to shift Asma Rani murder case from KP in case of 'pressure'

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar questions PTI's claims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 'model' police

Mujahid, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district president Aftab Alam, left the country after the incident but his accomplice and brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was nabbed by the police later.

Police also on Saturday arrested Shahzeb, an accomplice of Mujahid, who confessed to helping Mujahid flee the country to Saudi Arabia.

Shahzeb, a resident of KDA area of the city was later remanded by a local sessions court into one-day police custody.

Following the expiry of his remand, police transferred Shahzeb to Kohat prison on Sunday.

On his pointation, police also recovered a motorcycle used in the murder from his house, as well as the car in which Mujahid fled.

The Supreme Court also took notice of the murder on February 2, and threatened in a hearing on February 6 to shift the case out of the province if it sees any "pressure" hampering investigation in the case.

