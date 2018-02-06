SC summons PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry in Asma Rani case today

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned today Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry while hearing the suo motu case of the Asma Rani murder in Kohat.



The chief justice remarked that the PTI criticises the police performance in other provinces while calling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, 'exceptional', hence Chaudhry is being summoned so that the court can know how extraordinary the police is.



Rani, a third-year medical student in Abbottabad, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when Mujahid Afridi allegedly opened fire on her on January 27 over a marriage proposal.

Mujahid — the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam — left the country after the incident but his accomplice and brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was nabbed by police later.

During today's hearing, Director General Federal Investigation Agency Bashir Memon informed the court that he doesn't know whether the prime suspect is Dubai or Saudia Arabia.

He informed that the suspect killed Rani with proper planning and then fled the country.

The chief justice asked whether any family member of the deceased is present in court.

An official of the KP police informed the court that they can present the family members if the Supreme Court orders, to which the chief justice responded that "do not 'present' them in court, we will respectfully invite them".

On Saturday, police claimed to have arrested another accomplice, Shahzeb, who assisted Mujahid in fleeing the country.



Safia Rani, the sister of Asma Rani, has alleged that the KP police is pressurising her to retract, and not to issue any statement questioning their performance on her sister's murder case.

Safia had earlier said that the law enforcement authority did not provide adequate security to her sister despite knowing about the threats given by the relative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s district president to her sister.

“If Zainab’s killer can be arrested immediately then why can’t my sister’s,” she questioned, referring to the Kasur serial killer caught by Punjab Police.

“The KP police has called me a number of times and told me not give any statement on their performance, and to take back my earlier statement,” she added.

She said: “I wont remain silent till the arrest of Mujahid Afridi. I only want justice for my sister.