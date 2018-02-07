Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Mardan murder case: Suspect’s relative attacks Asma’s family

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

MARDAN: The relative of the prime suspect arrested in the murder case of four-year-old Asma terrorised the minor's family by barging into their residence wielding a knife. 

The man is a relative of Muhammad Nabi who has been arrested for the murder of Asma. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said that 15-year-old Nabi is related to Asma.  

According to reports, the man harassed women present at the house and was subsequently caught by neighbours and handed over to the police. 

Asma was reported missing from the Gujjar Garhi area in Mardan on January 13 and recovered dead the next day from the nearby sugarcane fields.

Speaking at a press conference early today, Mardan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mian Saeed announced the arrest of the prime suspect, Nabi, and another suspect.

KP police arrest 15-year-old relative for murder of minor Asma

KP Police says that the case was resolved by tracing a drop of blood on a leaf in the sugarcane field where the minor was killed

Nabi, with his face covered, was also presented before the media.

Dr Saeed said that the case was resolved by tracing a drop of blood on a leaf in the sugarcane field where the minor was killed.

The RPO said that fingerprint traces of the suspect were found on the neck of the deceased, and the weapon used for the crime has also been recovered.

Dr Saeed said that the suspect attempted sexual assault on the four-year-old in the sugarcane field but the minor resisted by shouting for help. In reaction, Nabi killed the minor by strangulation.

