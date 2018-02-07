KP Police claim arrest of prime suspect in Asma murder case

PESHAWAR: Two suspects have been arrested for their alleged connection in the Asma murder case, informed Mardan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mian Saeed on Wednesday.



Speaking at a press conference, the police officer informed that the prime suspect, 15-year-old Muhammad Nabi, worked in a local restaurant and was also a relative of the deceased.

Nabi, with his face covered, was also presented before the media.



Dr Saeed said that the case was resolved by tracing a drop of blood on a leaf in the sugarcane field where the minor was killed.

The RPO said that fingerprint traces of the suspect were found on the neck of the deceased, and the weapon used for the crime has also been recovered.

Dr Saeed said that the suspect attempted sexual assault on the four-year-old in the sugarcane field but the minor resisted by shouting for help. In reaction, Nabi killed the minor by strangulation.

Sharing the difficulties of the case, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Salahuddin Mehsud said "the crime scene was in a 16-kanal sugarcane field. It was a blind case, we had no CCTV image neither any eyewitness, no suspicion on anyone yet the police officers resolved this case with tremendous hard work”.

Mehsud was addressing the media prior to the Mardan RPO.

The other suspect’s name is Fawad, and has been identified as a close associate of the primary suspect.

Police claim that Nabi had informed him about the killing.

Law enforcement officials also plan to present Fawad as a witness against the prime suspect.