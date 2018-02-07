IHC ban on airing Valentine's Day content remains

A boy sells heart-shaped balloons on Valentine´s Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 14, 2017 - Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Acting on earlier directives of the Islamabad High Court, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) again reminded electronic and print media from promoting Valentine's Day celebrations, according to a notification issued by the regulatory body on Wednesday.

The directives were issued on the orders of IHC with regard to a petition filed earlier.



"In the meanwhile, respondents are directed to ensure that nothing about the celebrations of Valentine's Day and its promotion is spread on the Electronic and Print Media. No event shall be held at official level and at any public place," the media regulator referred to the IHC order in its notification.

The IHC had directed PEMRA chairman to ensure that all the TV channels stop promoting Valentine's Day, forthwith.

In turn, the PEMRA stated that the above-mentioned orders of the honourable court are "still in field."

"Therefore, all the broadcast media and distribution services licensees are advised to desist from promoting Valentine's Day through their respective channels/networks," it said.