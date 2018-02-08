PCB issues Notice of Charge to Nasir Jamshed

Nasir Jamshed - File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a fresh Notice of Charge to former opening batsman Nasir Jamshed for violating five different clauses of the board's anti-corruption-code, directly linked with corruption.

Nasir, who was earlier banned for one year by PCB for violating clause 2.4.6 of anti-corruption-clause (non-cooperation for an ongoing investigation) has now been charged for violating Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.2, 2.1.3, 2.1.4 and 2.4.4 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code.

A PCB statement on Thursday confirmed that the fresh charge-sheet has been sent to Nasir Jamshed.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has today issued a Notice of Charge to Cricketer, Nasir Jamshaid, wherein he has been charged with multiple violations of Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.2, 2.1.3, 2.1.4 and 2.4.4 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (“the Code”). Nasir Jamshaid now has fourteen (14) days to respond to the Notice of Charge,” read the PCB statement.

All four clauses of article 2.1 of PCB’s anti-corruption code deal with issues of corruption.

The clause 2.1.1 says “fixing or contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to any agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any Domestic Match, including (without limitation) by deliberately underperforming therein.”

Clause 2.1.2 mentions “ensuring for Betting or other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a particular incident in a Domestic Match.”

While the clause 2.1.3 refers to seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other Reward to (a) fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any Domestic Match or (b) ensure for Betting or other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a particular incident in a Domestic Match

The clause 2.1.4 is about pressurizing another participant for getting involved in corrupt practices, the clause stats “Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach any of the foregoing provisions of this Article 2.1.”

Nasir has also been charged for failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code clause 2.4.4

If charges are proven against him, Nasir can face a ban from five years minimum to maximum lifetime.