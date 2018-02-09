Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 09 2018
GEO NEWS

Imran addresses Lodhran rally despite ECP warning, says Shehbaz using police to carry out extrajudicial killings

GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 09, 2018

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday addressed a rally related to the NA-154 by-poll, despite a warning by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which had informed Khan that attending the rally would be a violation of rules.  

ECP letter to Imran. Photo: Geo News

Addressing the rally, Imran said Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif asks the police to carry out his "dirty work," blaming him for asking police to carry out extrajudicial killings.

The PTI chief slammed Shehbaz for politicising police and said a number of extrajudicial killings happened in his tenure as chief minister.

Former cop Abid "Boxer" in a statement had admitted that he carried out killings on the orders of Shehbaz, said Imran.

It is inevitable for the police not to be corrupted if a chief minister asks them to carry out extrajudicial killings, he said.

"Unlike Punjab police, KP police did not shed a drop of blood while probing minor Asma’s case. While Punjab police killed an innocent person while probing Zainab case."

Predicting the fall of the "pharoah", Imran said Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz has already been shown the door and now Shehbaz's end is near, Imran added.

Terming the Sharifs a mafia, Imran said that mafia has bought everyone in the country, including the opposition.

"Mafia destroys the institution," he said.

The PTI chief also slammed PML-N for filing cases against him and disqualified party leader Jehangir Tareen, alleging they were politically motivated.

We respect state's institutions and the Supreme Court, and we have asked Jehangir Tareen to accept whatever decision given by the court, Imran said.

"[Despite that] Tareen did not do any corruption or launder money. He gives the most taxes," the PTI chairman claimed.

ECP warning

District Returning Officer Hammad Ijaz wrote to the PTI chief directing him not to take part in today’s rally citing a Dec 20, 2017, order and its own code of conduct which bars lawmakers and ministers from visiting a constituency after issuance of the by-election schedule. 

"ECP expects political parties, their leadership and candidates to comply with the code of conduct to increase public support for fair and transparent elections," the notice reads. 

Moreover, it advises Imran to abide by the code of conduct in letter and spirit.

PTI leaders, including Imran, are already present at the venue on Multan-Bahawalpur Road where party supporters have already begun to gather.

PTI supporters at the venue at 4pm. Photo: Geo News

10 candidates in the run 

The by-poll will take place on February 12, for which ECP issued a polling scheme on Friday.

According to the ECP, the constituency has a total of 431,002 registered voters, who will cast the ballot at 328 polling stations. A total of 1,043 polling booths have been set up at the stations, where 338 presiding officers and 1,043 assistant presiding officers will be on duty on voting day.

Lodhran by-poll: Ali Tareen summoned on Jan 4 for scrutiny of papers

RO also summons PTI candidate's main contender, PML-N's Ameer Baloch, on Jan 3

The seat was vacated after PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court in December 2017 for not being ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’ as per Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Ten candidates will contest the NA-154 by-poll, out of the which seven are independent.

From PTI, Jahangir's son Ali will be contesting the by-poll while Iqbal Shah from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Ali Beg from Pakistan Peoples Party will be the other main contenders.

