Friday Feb 09 2018
Cannot accept decision of party chief if against party policy: Subzwari

Friday Feb 09, 2018

KARACHI: Muthahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Subzwari told journalists on Friday he was hoping the matter could be resolved at the earliest adding that he could not understand who was advising Dr Farooq Sattar. 

He told journalists during a press conference that if the party convenor's decision was against party policy then he would be unable to accept those decisions.

Subzwari added that no one in the party including himself could understand the importance of Tessori in the party. He revealed that Dr Farooq Sattar had told the Rabita Committee members that if Tessori will not contest then party will not contest Senate elections. 

Subzwari added that after moving past the initial hurdle created by Tessori's nomination, Farooq Sattar said he will furnish a list of ten names from outside the party and the Rabita Committee can choose four names from that list. 

Faisal Subzwari continued to maintain that Dr Farooq Sattar remains the party's chief but has not come to the party headquarters as yet. 

He that all powers bestowed on the party chief by the Rabita Committee were given to Sattar, before adding, that the ultimate decision making authority always rested with the Rabita Committee and it empower the convenor or party chief to act on its behalf.

Rift Continues

Party chief Dr Farooq Sattar had announced earlier in the day that he would visit the party headquarters in Bahadurabad later in the evening, the party's Rabita Committee in the meantime wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) trying to wrest signing authority from Sattar.

The letter informed the commission that the authority to issue party tickets rests with the Rabita Committee, not the party chief.

However, ECP states that the authority to issue tickets rests with the party chief and no one else.

Earlier the letter sent by the Rabita Committee stated that according to Section 19(a) of the party's constitution, the authority to nominate candidates for election rests with the Rabita Committee. It further adds that the Rabita Committee had in its session finalized the names of candidates for the Senate of Pakistan elections.

Finally, the letter informs the ECP that the authority to write letters to the commission with regards to candidates rests with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and if the power to issue tickets to candidates rested with any individual that power stands withdrawn.

