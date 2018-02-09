SBCA permits construction of six-storey buildings in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority on Friday permitted the construction of six-storey buildings in the metropolis.



According to SBCA, permission needs to be sought for the construction of a separate floor for vehicle parking and before initiation of construction activity, an affidavit should also be submitted.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had stopped the SBCA and cantonment boards from issuing building approval plans for high-rise and multi-storey residential and commercial structures without the availability of proper water supply and sewerage systems.



As per notification in May 2017, the SBCA had imposed a ban on the construction of multi-storied/high-rise buildings beyond ground plus two storeys in the metropolis.



Following the order, the builders had filed review petitions in the court.



The court then allowed builders to construct six-storey buildings but warned that the prescribed limit should not be breached.