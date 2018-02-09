Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SBCA permits construction of six-storey buildings in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 09, 2018

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority on Friday permitted the construction of six-storey buildings in the metropolis.

According to SBCA, permission needs to be sought for the construction of a separate floor for vehicle parking and before initiation of construction activity, an affidavit should also be submitted.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had stopped the SBCA and cantonment boards from issuing building approval plans for high-rise and multi-storey residential and commercial structures without the availability of proper water supply and sewerage systems.

As per notification in May 2017, the SBCA had imposed a ban on the construction of multi-storied/high-rise buildings beyond ground plus two storeys in the metropolis.

SBCA imposes ban on construction of high rise buildings in Karachi

All constructions beyond ground plus two in Karachi will now be considered illegal

Following the order, the builders had filed review petitions in the court.

The court then allowed builders to construct six-storey buildings but warned that the prescribed limit should not be breached. 

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

 Updated 2 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

 Updated 3 hours ago
Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Updated 4 hours ago
PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

 Updated 5 hours ago
Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM