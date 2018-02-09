ECP issues notice to PTI's Ali Tareen for breaching code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Lodhran candidate, Ali Tareen, for breaching the body's code of conduct.



Tareen has been instructed to appear before the district election commissioner, either in person or through a counsel, on February 11 as the party's rally was within the limits of the constituency.

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rasheed and Murad Saaed addressed the rally on Friday in violation of rules, said the ECP notice and added that the address by the members of the national assembly was a "blatant violation of the code of conduct".

According to the rules, MNAs, MPAs, and other elected officials are barred from visiting the constituency after the issuance of the election schedule.

ECP warning

District Returning Officer Hammad Ijaz wrote to the PTI chief directing him not to take part in today’s rally citing a Dec 20, 2017, order and its own code of conduct which bars lawmakers and ministers from visiting a constituency after issuance of the by-election schedule.

"ECP expects political parties, their leadership and candidates to comply with the code of conduct to increase public support for fair and transparent elections," the notice reads.

Moreover, it advised Imran to abide by the code of conduct in letter and spirit.

10 candidates in the run

The by-poll will take place on February 12, for which ECP issued a polling scheme on Friday.

According to the ECP, the constituency has a total of 431,002 registered voters, who will cast the ballot at 328 polling stations. A total of 1,043 polling booths have been set up at the stations, where 338 presiding officers and 1,043 assistant presiding officers will be on duty on voting day.

The seat was vacated after PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court in December 2017 for not being ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’ as per Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Ten candidates will contest the NA-154 by-poll, out of the which seven are independent.

From PTI, Jahangir's son Ali will be contesting the by-poll while Iqbal Shah from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Ali Beg from Pakistan Peoples Party will be the other main contenders.