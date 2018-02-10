Newborn girl kidnapped from Faisalabad hospital rescued

A closed-circuit television footage shows a woman carrying a child from the labour room of the hospital. Photo: Geo News screen grab

FAISALABAD: A newborn girl, kidnapped from Allied Hospital in January has been rescued, while the person involved in the crime has also been arrested, the police claimed on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman - no under arrest - kidnapped the newborn girl on January 27 from Allied Hospital in Faisalabad.

The accused was identified in footage obtained from the closed-circuit camera television (CCTV) cameras from the medical facility, showing her carrying the baby out of the hospital.

Police said the newborn girl was born to Hafeeza Bibi nearly a week before the incident took place. She was one of the twins her mother had given birth to.

Following the incident, the administration of Allied Hospital formed a three-member enquiry committee to investigate the matter.





