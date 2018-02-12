Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Polling for NA-154 Lodhran by-election under way

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 12, 2018

LODHRAN: Polling for the by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-154 is under way after the seat fell vacant in the wake of the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen by the Supreme Court in December 2017.

The government has deployed 4,000 security personnel, including army officials, in the constituency in view of avoiding any unforeseen development and to ensure free and fair conduct.

The PTI has fielded Jahangir's son Ali Tareen, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Iqbal Shah and Pakistan Peoples' Party Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig. Seven other candidates are contesting as independents. 

A soldier deployed outside a polling station in Lodhran. Photo: Geo News
 

The polling process started at 8am and will last until 5pm. 

In total, 338 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, where 431,002 voters will exercise their right to vote. 

The Supreme Court, in its judgment in December 2017, had said that Jahanghir Tareen had pleaded guilty to insider trading and ruled that he cannot be termed honest and stands disqualified for life as per Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. 

Imran Khan cleared, Jahangir Tareen disqualified by Supreme Court

ECP denotifies Tareen from his constituency of NA-154 Lodhran-1

It had also said the PTI leader used suspicious terms in his statements to the court, besides not declaring his offshore company.

ECP fines Tareen, Shah 

The district monitoring officer imposed a fine of Rs40,000 and Rs30,000 on Ali Tareen and Iqbal Shah respectively for violating the by-election's code of conduct by engaging in political campaigning after the deadline. 

The Election Commission of Pakistan has also issued a notice to both candidates for their violations.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court irked at attorney general's no-show in Article 62 case hearing

Supreme Court irked at attorney general's no-show in Article 62 case hearing

Updated 36 minutes ago
Axact scandal: FIA appeals against acquittal of suspects in SHC

Axact scandal: FIA appeals against acquittal of suspects in SHC

Updated 59 minutes ago
Gang in Hafizabad extracts bone marrow from girls for sale: police

Gang in Hafizabad extracts bone marrow from girls for sale: police

 Updated an hour ago
Faizabad dharna case: IHC reiterates contempt warning as government’s delaying tactics continue

Faizabad dharna case: IHC reiterates contempt warning as government’s delaying tactics continue

 Updated an hour ago
CM Sindh seeks state funeral for Asma Jahangir

CM Sindh seeks state funeral for Asma Jahangir

 Updated 2 hours ago
Court awaits FIA's Wajid Zia to record statement against Ishaq Dar

Court awaits FIA's Wajid Zia to record statement against Ishaq Dar

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
'There are ways to transcend this border'

'There are ways to transcend this border'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

 Updated 14 hours ago
No way forward, or back

No way forward, or back

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM