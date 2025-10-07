No-trust motion: ‘Put your own house in order first,' Asif snaps at Asad Qaiser

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif smiles as he looks on duing an event. — APP/File





Says Nawaz Sharif’s health improving, ignore rumours.

Looks to Asif Ali Zardari for easing political tensions.

Asserts PML-N seeks smooth cooperation with PPP.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser’s suggestion that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) move a no-confidence motion against the government, telling him to focus on fixing his own party first.

Pledging PTI’s full backing, Qaiser earlier in the day suggested the PPP stop "friendly fire" and launch a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, as tensions grow between the latter and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“If they [PPP's leadership] are serious, they should bring a no-confidence [motion], and we will support it,” said Qaiser.

He added: “We will help them topple the [PML-N-led] government [in Centre]. I am offering — bring a no-confidence now and you will have our complete support.”

The PTI leader made the remarks while addressing the National Assembly after PPP lawmakers staged a walkout in protest against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s sharp criticism of their party.

In a scathing statement, Asif reminded Qaiser that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and party founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan were trading accusations publicly, suggesting infighting and deepening rifts.

“Mind your own household. Leave our house out of this. We will manage our own affairs,” he said.

The defence minister emphasised that their leadership had no intention of entering into a row with the PPP, and that matters would be settled once Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returns from a foreign tour.

He further said that Maryam represents the party’s future leadership, while Asif Zardari is skilled at reducing tensions. “Asif Zardari has extensive experience and does not believe in confrontation,” he said.

Commenting on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health, Asif said it has improved. He added that many speculations have arisen due to Nawaz’s absence and that some who previously benefited from him are spreading false information.

In recent days, the PPP and PML-N — the key ruling parties at the Centre — are engaged in a fierce war of words over flood relief, water resources, and the performance of their respective provincial governments in Sindh and Punjab.

Zardari calls Naqvi to Karachi

As the exchange of blows intensified, President Asif Ali Zardari stepped in to calm down the tensions between the PPP and PML-N.

President Zardari spoke with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi over the phone to discuss the ongoing dispute between Sindh and Punjab, according to a post on the President of Pakistan’s official X account.

“The President has called the Interior Minister to Karachi for an urgent meeting in this regard,” it added.

PPP has, earlier this month, staged walkouts from the National Assembly and Senate sessions over Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s criticism of the Sindh government.

The party had demanded that the Punjab CM should apologise for her cutting statements, a demand swiftly rejected by her and the Punjab government ministers.

While reiterating her party’s stance on the rehabilitation of flood affectees, PPP Vice Chairman Senator Sherry Rehman lamented that a war of words was going on at a time when people in the flood-hit areas were awaiting aid.

“We are asking for aid for the flood affectees in Punjab. It is weird ff somebody is irked by it,” she said.

In an apparent reference to the Punjab CM’s remarks that “there is no need to beg for money when we can spend on our own people”, the PPP leader said that “you are still asking the IMF [International Monetary Fund] for Climate Fund”.

Senator Rehman criticised the Punjab government for allegedly revoking PPP leader Ali Haider Gilani’s security details.

“Everybody knows that Ali Haider Gilani has been abducted before. The Punjab government still revoked his security details,” she stated.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari also doubled down on her criticism of the PPP, saying that the Punjab government “will continue to fight” for the province.

Taking a dig at the PPP-led Sindh government, Bukhari said: “They [PPP] are our allies and we respect them. But you [PPP] have nothing to talk about Sindh."

Firing a fresh salvo at the PPP-led provincial government, she asked the Bhutto-led party to “name 17 projects in their 17-year tenure” in Sindh.