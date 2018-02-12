Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Setbacks are an opportunity to analyse mistakes, says Imran after defeat in NA-154 by-poll

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan, following a defeat in NA-154 by-elections, said 'every setback is an opportunity to analyse mistakes'.

In a major upset for PTI before the general elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the by-polls for the constituency of NA-154 Lodhran, according to unofficial results from all 338 polling stations.



“For all Insafians who are feeling dejected after the NA154 result, every setback is an opportunity to analyse one's mistakes, correct them and come back stronger. Successful people, institutions & nations learn from their failures,” tweeted Imran.



“Those who get demoralised can never achieve their potential. In my decades of political struggle for Insaf I have never been demoralised but have come back stronger after confronting adversities. The 2018 election is ours InshaAllah.”

PML-N’s Iqbal Shah managed to attain 113,542 votes, while his competitor, PTI’s Ali Tareen, contesting his first election on his father’s seat, attained 85,933 votes. PML-N won by a margin of 27,609 votes according to provisional results.

Major upset in Lodhran as PML-N wins NA-154 by-election: unofficial results



The seat fell vacant in the wake of the disqualification of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen by the Supreme Court in December 2017. Considered the home ground of Tareen, PTI had won the seat with a margin of around 40,000 votes in a previous by-election in 2015.

