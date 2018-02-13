SC summons details of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence from CDA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court summoned on Tuesday property documents of the Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).



Chief Justice Saqib Nisar warned that the residential structures in Bani Gala would be demolished if they are not as per the laws and regulations of CDA.

"Building regulations must be abided by," the chief justice remarked during the hearing on illegal structures in Bani Gala.

Imran's counsel Babar Awan maintained that CDA has no authority over private properties, adding that the constructions around Rawal Dam are illegal.

Earlier, the CDA had declared the construction of the PTI chairman's house illegal in a hearing on May 9, 2017.

A report was submitted by CDA in Supreme Court which stated that the authority has declared 122 buildings illegal which included Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

It said that the construction was against the regulations of Islamabad Capital Territory.