Shahzeb murder case: CJP takes notice of Shahrukh Jatoi’s transfer to hospital

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of Shahrukh Jatoi's transfer to Jinnah, the prime accused in the murder of Shahzeb Khan

The CJP demanded a report on the matter from Inspector General of Police Sindh and IG prisons within 24 hours.



It is pertinent to mention that Shahrukh Jatoi was shifted to Jinnah Hospital on Friday after complaining of back pain. He was shifted to the hospital from jail premises on Friday night upon the recommendation of the jail’s medical officer.

The MO made the request citing unavailability of resources to tackle the ailment within jail premises.

Jatoi had previously also served most of his incarceration at the JPMC citing medical issues.

The Supreme Court had ordered the re-arrest of Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and other convicts in the Shahzeb Khan murder case. Following the order, Shahrukh Jatoi and others were taken into custody from the court premises.

The apex court had been moved by members of the civil society against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) decision ordering a re-trial and removal of terrorism charges from the conviction against the accused.

The apex court, instead of accepting the civil society appeal, took a sou motu action and nullified the SHC order.

On December 23, 2017, Jatoi, the son of an influential feudal, and other defendants in the Shahzeb Khan murder case, were released from custody on bail after Shahzeb’s father submitted an affidavit in support of the defendant's bail application.

Shahzeb was gunned down by Jatoi in a posh locality of Karachi on December 25, 2012.

An ATC in 2013 had awarded death sentences to Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for the murder of Shahzeb, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari.