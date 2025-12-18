UN report 'clearly supports' Pakistan's position on terror groups in Afghanistan: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi addresses weekly press breifing on December 18, 2025. — X@MOFA

Pakistan has evidence of cross-border support for attackers: spox.

Forcible removal of Indian Muslim woman's hijab "disturbing".

A recent report by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) clearly supports Pakistan’s long-standing position, confirming the presence of multiple terrorist organisations operating from Afghan territory, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday.

"The presence of terrorist elements in Afghanistan poses a serious threat to regional peace and security. The continued existence of militant groups in Afghanistan is also undermining efforts aimed at internal stability and development in the country," he said, during a weekly press briefing.

The UNSC report, the Andrabi said, makes specific reference to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other foreign terrorist elements.

He stressed that militant groups remain the single biggest obstacle to stable relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, adding that Islamabad would continue to support sustained diplomatic engagement in the region to address shared security challenges.

A recent report by the UNSC rejected the Afghan Taliban’s claim that their territory is not being used by militant groups for cross-border attacks, describing the assertion as unsubstantiated. The report warns that countries in the region are increasingly viewing Afghanistan as a growing source of regional instability.

According to the report, several member states have confirmed the presence and activity of multiple terrorist organisations in Afghanistan, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daesh Khorasan, Al-Qaeda and other foreign militant groups, some of which are involved in planning external attacks. The TTP has been identified as the most significant regional threat, operating from safe havens inside Afghanistan.

The report also notes internal differences within the Taliban leadership over the TTP, with some senior figures viewing the group as damaging to relations with Pakistan, while others continue to support it. It further highlights close links between Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, while describing Daesh-K as the Taliban’s principal rival.

Clarifying the nature of the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Andrabi said it should not be viewed as a conventional ceasefire. He explained that the purpose of the arrangement was to prevent terrorist attacks inside Pakistan originating from Afghan soil.

The FO spokesperson maintained that Pakistan possesses evidence showing cross-border support for the attackers.

He further stated that Pakistan implemented the ceasefire in good faith, but added that the arrangement was not honoured from the other side. As a result, cross-border attacks have continued and the ceasefire has effectively not held, Andrabi added.

Attempts to link Pakistan to Bondi Beach attack 'irresponsible'

During the briefing, the FO spokesperson also condemned the recent horrific attack at Bondi Beach in Australia.

"We strongly condemn this attack on the religious gathering and extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Andrabi said.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and the government of Australia and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its form its manifestation, he added.

Moreover, he called out the attempts to link the Bondi Beach attack to Pakistan, calling such claims “regrettable and irresponsible.”

The FO spokesperson said that an unverified Pakistani name and photograph were circulated by the media, exposing an innocent individual and their family to serious risk. He added that Indian media outlets had spread false information and propaganda regarding the incident.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the attacker was of Indian origin and held an Indian passport, Andrabi said, adding that the inaccurate reporting had seriously damaged the credibility of Indian media. He urged the Indian media outlets to adopt a responsible and professional approach.

'Removal of woman's hijab by Indian CM deeply disturbing'

Speaking about the recent incident of mistreatment of a Muslim woman by the chief minister of the Indian state of Bihar, Andrabi said that the forcible removal of Muslim woman's hijab by a senior political leader and subsequent public ridicule of this act is deeply disturbing and warrants strong condemnation.

He condemned the public mocking of the incident by a minister in the state of Uttar Pradesh, followed by the incident.

"The action risks normalising the humiliation of Muslim women in India. The conduct also demonstrate public disrespect of India's religious minorities particularly its Muslim citizens," the spokesperson said.

He said that such conduct reflects a broader and troubling pattern associated with Hindutva inspired politics namely the alarming rise of religious intolerance and Islamophobia.

"We urge all responsible stakeholders and the Indian government to recognise the seriousness of this incident and to reaffirm their commitment to the protection and minority rights, respect for religious freedom and the preservation of human human dignity," he added.