On International Migrants Day, PM calls overseas workers backbone of economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on May 27, 2022. — Screengrab via Twitter/@abubakarumer

PM says expats send $38bn yearly, aiding economy.

says Migrants’ real strength is in their skills and determination.

Adds govt working through EU Talent Partnerships, bilateral pacts.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said more than 12 million overseas Pakistanis were a valuable national asset, being the ambassadors of our homeland’s potential and culture and serving as a strong bridge between Pakistan and other nations.

"Their remittances, exceeding $38 billion annually, provided key support to the national economy and were a source of livelihood for millions of families, adding, however, that the real strength of these migrants lies in their skills, hard work and determination," the PM said in a message on the International Migrants Day, which is observed on December 18.

"The Government of Pakistan is focused on imparting skills and technical education to those going abroad, as success in today’s global economy requires not only technical expertise but also social skills and proficiency in various languages."

He said that to meet such requirements, the government was aligning the technical and vocational training system with the international standards. In this context, the government was promoting social training, diverse skills and foreign language education so that its workforce could meet the demands of the modern age.

Today, the prime minister said Pakistan joined countries around the globe in paying tribute to the courage, resilience, sacrifices, and invaluable contributions of those individuals who left their homelands to make a living in other countries.

“This year, International Migrants Day is being observed under the theme ‘My Great Story: Cultures and Development.’ This theme highlights the reality that human mobility on a large scale proves to be a useful source of prosperity and benefits,” PM Office Media Wing in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister observed that the movement of people from diverse social backgrounds enriched societies culturally and promoted innovation and creativity within communities.

“When a multicultural society is based on the principles of cooperation, dignity and rights, it advances sustainable and long-term development,” he added.

He said through the European Union Talent Partnership, as well as memoranda of understanding concluded with various countries, Pakistan was establishing an organised system to ensure international recognition of the skills of overseas Pakistanis and the protection of their rights.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the drafts of the National Emigration and Welfare Policy and the National Reintegration Policy ensured that every individual going abroad experiences a safe, secure and dignified journey at all stages.

The prime minister stressed upon renewal of their commitment to play a role in empowering those who were forced by circumstances to seek job opportunities abroad, by equipping them with skills and ensuring safer, more dignified opportunities, so that the shared journey of development might bring dividends.