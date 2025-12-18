WATCH: Crypto billionaire goes hands-on with rickshaw in Pakistan

This collage shows Crypto billionaire Justin Sun sitting in a rickshaw during his visit to Pakistan. — X@justinsuntron

TRON blockchain network founder and Crypto billionaire Justin Sun, who visited Islamabad at the invitation of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), drew attention after a video surfaced showing him sitting in and inspecting a local rickshaw.

Sun himself posted a clip depicting his experience with the iconic Pakistani three-wheeled vehicle. "In Pakistan, a rickshaw is not just a ride; for many drivers it supports the whole family," he wrote.

The Crypto billionaire thanked Momin Saqib for pulling him onto a rickshaw.

"Time was short, so I only mastered one thing: the brakes!," he added.

"Rickshaws are like the city’s capillaries, connecting people to daily life and keeping everything moving. Respect to everyone out there working hard every day."

Sun has also described his trip to Pakistan as "a complete success."

Sun shared a vlog documenting his visit, covering his journey from arrival at Islamabad International Airport to his departure. The video also features his visit to Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance and meetings with key government officials.

"My Pakistan Trip Vlog — many thanks to the Pakistani government for the invitation. This visit to Pakistan was a complete success!," the caption of Sun's vlog read.