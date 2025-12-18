Ribbon cutting marks the official departure of the aid containers. — Reporter

Houston-based Pakistanis send over $600,000 aid for flood victims' rehabilitation

HOUSTON: Three humanitarian medical aid containers valued at more than $600,000 were dispatched from Houston to Pakistan this week as part of ongoing flood relief and recovery efforts aimed at strengthening hospitals and medical centers in flood affected regions.



A formal send off ceremony was held in Houston, Texas, attended by diplomatic officials, leaders of humanitarian organisations, community representatives, and members of the media. The shipment includes critical medical equipment and essential supplies intended to support overstretched health facilities serving communities impacted by recent floods.

The initiative was made possible through a collaborative partnership involving Alliance for Disaster Relief, Helping Hand for Relief and Development, the Pakistan American Association of Greater Houston, the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America South Texas Chapter, the Houston Karachi Sister City Association, and Medical Bridges.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry addressed the gathering and praised the collective efforts of the participating organizations and volunteers. He said the initiative reflected the deep sense of responsibility felt by overseas Pakistanis and partner institutions toward the people of Pakistan during times of crisis. Such efforts, he noted, not only provide urgent relief but also strengthen humanitarian ties between communities across borders.

The ceremony was coordinated by Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, coordinator of the Pakistan Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Campaign, who acknowledged the exceptional commitment of Medical Bridges representative Walter Ulrich. He also expressed gratitude to the Consulate and all partner organisations for their sustained cooperation and support.

Director of Development at Helping Hand for Relief and Development Ilyas Chaudhry provided an overview of medical needs in flood affected areas and outlined the progress of relief operations to date. He said the dispatched containers would play a significant role in expanding medical capacity and improving patient care in affected hospitals.

Speaking at the event, Walter Ulrich said Medical Bridges had consistently stepped forward to assist Pakistan in difficult times. He noted that his previous visit to Pakistan helped the organisation better understand on ground medical challenges, enabling more targeted and effective assistance.

A symbolic ribbon cutting marked the official departure of the containers. Prominent attendees included Allen Bourgeois, Waqar Khan, Saad Ansari, Moez Khan, A Rahman Patel, Azam Akhtar, Mahmood Ahmed, Khalid Saeed, Jameel Siddiqui, and other community leaders.

Organisers reaffirmed their commitment to continue relief and rehabilitation efforts until sustainable medical and humanitarian recovery is achieved in flood affected regions of Pakistan.