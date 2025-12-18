 
Islamabad announces winter vacations for schools, colleges

Maryam Nawaz
December 18, 2025

Children walk to their school along a street amid smoggy conditions early in the morning in Lahore on December 17, 2021. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced winter vacations for educational institutions in Islamabad operating under the federal education system.

According to the notification, winter vacations in Islamabad's model schools and colleges will begin on December 26. All educational institutions under the FDE will remain closed until January 3.

As January 4 falls on a Sunday, the academic activities will recommence from Monday, January 5, 2026.

It is to be noted here that education authorities nationwide have announced winter holidays to protect students and staff from severe weather conditions, as thick fog and snowfall continue to affect many parts of the country, especially mountainous regions.

In Sindh, both public and private educational institutions will observe their annual winter break from December 22 to December 31.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has declared winter vacations for all schools from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026.

Schools in Sindh are scheduled to reopen on January 1, while educational activities in Punjadb will resume from January 10.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), winter vacations have been announced for both public and private institutions, with different timelines based on climatic conditions.

Institutions located in the summer zone will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, while schools and colleges in winter zones will observe an extended break from December 22, 2025, to February 28, 2026, as confirmed by the provincial education secretary.

Murree, various parts of Punjab to witness rain, snowfall from Dec 20: PDMA
WATCH: Crypto billionaire goes hands-on with rickshaw in Pakistan video
India relaunches 'water war', violates IWT by manipulating Chenab flows video
Houston-based Pakistanis send over $600,000 aid for flood victims' rehabilitation
On International Migrants Day, PM calls overseas workers backbone of economy
Pakistan delivered lasting lesson to Modi-led India in May conflict, says PM
