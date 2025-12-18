 
Geo News

Murree, various parts of Punjab to witness rain, snowfall from Dec 20: PDMA

Smog likely to continue in central and northern parts of province, says authority

By
Ummay Farwa
|

December 18, 2025

Commuters make way on motorcycles during rain in Punjab. — AFP/File
Commuters make way on motorcycles during rain in Punjab. — AFP/File
  • Western weather system to enter Balochsitan on Dec 19.
  • PDMA warns of road closures, forecasts slipper conditions.
  • Authority advises tourists to avoid unnecessary travel.

LAHORE: Punjab's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that rainfall and snowfall is likely to be witnessed in Murre, Rawalpindi and other parts of Punjab from December 20.

Citing the entry of a western disturbance in Balochistan on December 19 (tomorrow), the PDMA said that rain and thunderstorms were expected in the Potohar region, Mianwali, Bhakkat, Poorpurthal, Layyah and Galliyat till December 21.

The authority further said that owing to cloudy situations, drizzle is expected in Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Mutan, Jhan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Toba Tek Singh on December 20 and 21.

Warning that snowfall may cause road closures along with slippery conditions in Murree and Galliyat from December 20 to December 22, the PDMA has advised tourists ensure extra caution and avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

Addressing the smog/fog issue currently plaguing Punjab, it said that the issue is likely to continue in the central and northern parts of the province.

The PDMA further requested the district administration and relevant departments to ensure sufficient round-the-clock staffing in DEOCs, coordinate with relevant departments to ensure a unified prompt response, and make sure that hindrances in water channels are cleared.

The authority further recommended pre-position of Rescue 1122 teams with necessary equipment.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast a downpour across the country from December 20 to December 22 due to a western weather system.

The Met Office said that rain and snowfall were likely in Balochistan's Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Killa Abdulah, Killa Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai Zhob, Turbat, Gwadar, Lasbella, Kech, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat and other areas from December 19 to December 20.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Paktunkhwa, the PMD said that showers and snowfall were expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansherha, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Khyber Orakzai, Kurran, Waziristan, Nowshera, Bannu, DI Khan, Kohat and other areas from December 20 to December 22.

In Sindh, it said that partly cloudy weather was expected on December 19 and 20 but no rain was likely during this time.

More From Pakistan

Pakistan delivered lasting lesson to Modi-led India in May conflict, says PM
Pakistan delivered lasting lesson to Modi-led India in May conflict, says PM
Winter vacations announced for schools, colleges in KP; dates vary by climate zone
Winter vacations announced for schools, colleges in KP; dates vary by climate zone
NCCIA officer Sarfaraz Chaudhry's resignation accepted amid Ducky Bhai row
NCCIA officer Sarfaraz Chaudhry's resignation accepted amid Ducky Bhai row
Goods transporters end strike after 'successful talks' with authorities
Goods transporters end strike after 'successful talks' with authorities
Elderly man dies after falling into nullah in Karachi's Korangi video
Elderly man dies after falling into nullah in Karachi's Korangi
Aga Khan Foundation, Denmark partner on climate-resilient agriculture in GB, Chitral
Aga Khan Foundation, Denmark partner on climate-resilient agriculture in GB, Chitral