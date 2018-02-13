Okara man charged with sexually abusing, filming schoolchildren

OKARA: Police on Tuesday charged a man in Okara with sexually abusing schoolchildren and filming the heinous acts, officials said.



Yousuf, a lineman working for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), confessed to abusing students enrolled in a school he had established in Mehrok Kalan, which was run by his sister.

The accused used to blackmail schoolchildren after filming them, police said.

"The accused man has been charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act, including sexual abuse clauses," ASP Dipalpur Nosherwan Ali Chandeo told Geo News.

Police also seized the videos that were made in 2009 from the accused.

He is being further interrogated.

Punjab govt to introduce child protection curriculum in schools

A 20-member committee was formed by the Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on safeguarding children on January 13, after a public outcry broke out when the violated body of a seven-year-old child was found in a garbage dump in Kasur.

Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah was appointed the convener of the committee with the minister for schools as the co-convener.

The committee, in its first session, had proposed the recommendations to form a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) database and make amendments to the child protection laws in order to curb child abuse in the province.

The Terms of reference of the committee include "to deliberate and recommend replication of AMBER Alert system in Punjab" and "propose SOP to immediately know, locate and recover missing children, and to make our society children-friendly."



Moreover, the committee will also "intelligently use ICT to protect children in streets, parks, schools and in other public places", "review existing laws and criminal investigation procedures apropos child abduction and child abuse", and "propose revisions in school curriculum to educate children in dealing with strangers and self-protection."