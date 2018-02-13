Qalandars sign sponsorship deal with Bank of Punjab

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday signed a new sponsorship deal with Bank of Punjab (BoP) ahead of the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).



The sponsorship signing ceremony was held in Lahore during which Rana Fawad, chairman of Lahore Qalandars and Taimoor Afzal, group chairman Bank of Punjab, inked the deal.

According to the deal, BoP will be Qalandars' diamond sponsor for the upcoming season of the league.

Fawad hoped that Qalandars will not let down their fans this year and will finish the league as victors.

“Fans will see me in a celebratory mood during this season. We have done the best of preparation for the season and looking forward to positive results during the league,” Rana told media.

“I hope that Fakhar Zaman and Umar Akmal will play an important role in Qalandars’ success,” he added.

Following the deal, Fawad Rana along with Umar Akmal and Fakhar Zaman, presented Qalandars’ official shirt to Taimoor Afzal.

The third edition of Pakistan Super League commences on February 22nd with defending champions Peshawar Zalmi taking on the new entrants Multan Sultans in the opening encounter.