PML-N, Nawaz headed for same fate as MQM and its founder, says Chaudhry

Wednesday Feb 14 2018
GEO NEWS

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and its chief are destined for the same fate as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and its founder.

“PML-N and Nawaz are headed for the same fate as the MQM and its founder,” said Chaudhry during a media address outside the Chairman's Secretariat in Lahore.

He claimed that the PML-N would soon divide into factions.

Lashing out at PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, he said that members of the national and provincial assembly in Punjab are standing in solidarity with the deposed prime minister.

“Nawaz wants cases against him to be closed since a member of his party has won the Lodhran by-poll,” he said, “but this win, in no way, means that he [Nawaz] should be given a clean chit.”

He said that despite his party’s defeat in the NA-154 by-election, it was part of the political process.

“Dynasty politics isn’t Ali Tareen contesting on his father’s seat," he said, "allegations of dynasty politics could have been made had Ali succeeded his father as the general secretary of the party,” said Chaudhry. 

Appreciating the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) efforts, he said that the request to place Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz’s names in the Exit Control List (ECL) was a positive step, however, he emphasised that ensuring implementation of laws was also the anti-corruption organisation’s responsibility.

“A request to add Ishaq Dar’s name to the ECL had also been made in the past,” he said, alleging that the present government was involved in non-execution of orders issued by NAB.

