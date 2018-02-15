Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
IBIrfan Burki

Polio campaign in South Waziristan amid heavy snowfall

By
IBIrfan Burki

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Photo: Geo News

TANK: Recently snowfall has caused roadblocks and crippled daily lives in many parts of the country, but has not hindered the polio campaign in South Waziristan Agency.

According to the health department of South Waziristan, the polio campaign was being carried out in Kaniguram, Makeen and Shawal under the vigilance of the political administer and Pakistan Army.

Photo: Geo News

South Waziristan is the agency of Federally Administered Tribal Areas, which was once a dense reservoir of poliovirus. However, cooperation between locals and authorities concerned has led no case of polio being reported in Fata since July 2016.

South Waziristan was also once a place where pamphlets against polio campaigns would be distributed, stating they were a conspiracy by Western power running a spy network in the garb of immunisation.

Photo: Geo News

The leaflet also mentioned Dr Shakil Afridi, calling him the doctor who helped the CIA hunt down Osama bin laden by conducting a ‘fake polio vaccination programme in Abbottabad’.

Photo: Geo News

It was these reasons that would hinder efforts of polio teams. However, endeavours of and cooperation from various quarters of the society has eradicated these impediments to a great extent. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJ irked at why denial of remarks about Shahbaz not carried in The News

CJ irked at why denial of remarks about Shahbaz not carried in The News

 Updated 2 hours ago
'Karachi gang lured students by giving free drugs'

'Karachi gang lured students by giving free drugs'

 Updated 2 hours ago
22 people test positive for HIV in Sargodha village

22 people test positive for HIV in Sargodha village

Updated 4 hours ago
Truck crushes man, daughter to death in Karachi

Truck crushes man, daughter to death in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Tribals can now use CNIC for TDP compensation: ISPR

Tribals can now use CNIC for TDP compensation: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
Science fair in Tharparkar brings out the best in students

Science fair in Tharparkar brings out the best in students

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Despite being allies for 70 years, US not willing to give visas: Shah

Despite being allies for 70 years, US not willing to give visas: Shah

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sattar denies asking Jam Khan Shoro for list of MQM-P workers on govt posts

Sattar denies asking Jam Khan Shoro for list of MQM-P workers on govt posts

 Updated 5 hours ago
NAB approves complaint against MNA Aijaz Jakhrani

NAB approves complaint against MNA Aijaz Jakhrani

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM