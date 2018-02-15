NAB approves complaint against MNA Aijaz Jakhrani

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) confirmed on Thursday that it has given approval to verify a complaint against PPP MAN Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani for possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.



Jakhrani is an elected legislator of Pakistan Peoples Party from Jacobabad.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft body has announced the recovery of millions of rupees from Al-Hamra (Pvt) Ltd Management, Eden Builders (Pvt) Ltd and returned it to Managing Director Shaheen Foundation Air Marshal (retd) Mohammad Jamshed Khan, said a press release.

The accountability body claimed that it successfully persuaded the management of Al-Hamra (Pvt) Ltd to return Rs 1832.168 million in total as the accused not only failed to handover the plots despite given payments but also sold the land to other parties.

During the inquiry the accused in writing promised to further return Rs 573 million along with the principal amount to the Shaheen Foundation members.

In the first phase, Rs 366 million was returned to the affectee of M/s Shaheen Foundation. In the second phase Rs50 million were reimbursed, In the third phase, the returned amount was Rs 117.5 million. In the fourth and fifth phase Rs137 million were returned.

DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that in light of the directions of NAB Chairman Justice (retd) 0Javad Iqbal the anti-graft watchdog believes in zero tolerance policy against corruption.