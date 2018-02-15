Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB approves complaint against MNA Aijaz Jakhrani

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) confirmed on Thursday that it has given approval to verify a complaint against PPP MAN Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani for possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

Jakhrani is an elected legislator of Pakistan Peoples Party from Jacobabad.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft body has announced the recovery of millions of rupees from Al-Hamra (Pvt) Ltd Management, Eden Builders (Pvt) Ltd and returned it to Managing Director Shaheen Foundation Air Marshal (retd) Mohammad Jamshed Khan, said a press release.

The accountability body claimed that it successfully persuaded the management of Al-Hamra (Pvt) Ltd to return Rs 1832.168 million in total as the accused not only failed to handover the plots despite given payments but also sold the land to other parties.

During the inquiry the accused in writing promised to further return Rs 573 million along with the principal amount to the Shaheen Foundation members.

In the first phase, Rs 366 million was returned to the affectee of M/s Shaheen Foundation. In the second phase Rs50 million were reimbursed, In the third phase, the returned amount was Rs 117.5 million. In the fourth and fifth phase Rs137 million were returned.

DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that in light of the directions of NAB Chairman Justice (retd) 0Javad Iqbal the anti-graft watchdog believes in zero tolerance policy against corruption. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Karachi gang used private taxi service to deliver drugs

Karachi gang used private taxi service to deliver drugs

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

 Updated 48 minutes ago
PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

 Updated an hour ago
Imran approves committee to review party constitution

Imran approves committee to review party constitution

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N took advantage of Ayesha Gulalai after Panama verdict: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N took advantage of Ayesha Gulalai after Panama verdict: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 4 hours ago
Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM