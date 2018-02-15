Pakistan Army to send contingent to KSA for training, advisory mission

Pakistani and Saudi special forces. -ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army contingent is being sent to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a training and advisory mission, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The Army's media wing said the troops, or the ones already there, will not be employed outside the kingdom.

The sending of the military contingent is part of the ongoing Pakistan-Saudi bilateral cooperation, added the statement.

"Pak Army maintains bilateral security cooperation with many other GCC and regional countries."

Earlier in December, Pakistani and Saudi special forces took part in a joint counter-terrorism exercise ‘Al-Shehab-2’ in Prince Naif Security City, Riyadh.

A Pakistani contingent comprising 68 officers and soldiers of Special Services Group (SSG) participated in the exercise.

The Pak-Saudi joint exercise helped the participating troops from both sides to learn from each others’ experiences in the counterterrorism field, ISPR had said.



