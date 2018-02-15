Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan Army to send contingent to KSA for training, advisory mission

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Pakistani and Saudi special forces. -ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army contingent is being sent to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a training and advisory mission, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday. 

The Army's media wing said the troops, or the ones already there, will not be employed outside the kingdom. 

The sending of the military contingent is part of the ongoing Pakistan-Saudi bilateral cooperation, added the statement. 

"Pak Army maintains bilateral security cooperation with many other GCC and regional countries."

Earlier in December, Pakistani and Saudi special forces took part in a joint counter-terrorism exercise ‘Al-Shehab-2’ in Prince Naif Security City, Riyadh.

A Pakistani contingent comprising 68 officers and soldiers of Special Services Group (SSG) participated in the exercise.

The Pak-Saudi joint exercise helped the participating troops from both sides to learn from each others’ experiences in the counterterrorism field, ISPR had said.


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

 Updated 47 minutes ago
PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

 Updated an hour ago
Imran approves committee to review party constitution

Imran approves committee to review party constitution

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
PML-N took advantage of Ayesha Gulalai after Panama verdict: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N took advantage of Ayesha Gulalai after Panama verdict: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 4 hours ago
Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

 Updated 5 hours ago
PML-N offered Senate ticket to malign institutions: Gulalai

PML-N offered Senate ticket to malign institutions: Gulalai

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM