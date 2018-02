If Nawaz Sharif's past is being brought and shaken up, it is only justified that he does the same to others, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said Thursday night.



Sanaullah was speaking to senior journalist and anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada on Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath.



Court rulings can be criticised, he mentioned, adding that the judiciary's remarks can be responded to as well.