Friday Feb 16 2018
Sohail Imran

Brendon McCullum joins Lahore Qalandars in Dubai

Friday Feb 16, 2018

Lahore Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum arrives in Dubai 

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum arrived in Dubai Friday morning to join his squad for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The former New Zealand skipper was welcomed by the Qalandars management at the Dubai International Airport. He was accompanied by fellow Black Cap Anton Devcich, who has been picked by Lahore Qalandars in place of injured Angelo Mathews.

Brendon McCullum with Kyle Mills, Anton Devcich and Qalandars management 

Former New Zealand speedster Kyle Mills, who is the technical and tactical advisor for the Qalandars, has also reached Dubai ahead of the PSL.

The rest of the squad had landed in Dubai a day ago.

The third edition of the PSL commences in Dubai from February 22, with the opening match between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans. 



