Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

PML-N offered Senate ticket to malign institutions: Gulalai

By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

Friday Feb 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai claimed on Friday to have received an offer of a Senate ticket from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). 

Talking to the media outside Parliament, Gulalai said the only condition in return for the ticket was to attack state institutions, adding that she will disclose the name of the PML-N member who made the offer at a later date.

Gulalai, who hails from South Waziristan, said it is unfair to talk against the judiciary and army, saying it amounts to treason. 

"Nawaz is more dangerous than Imran," she added. 

Taking a jibe at Nawaz's daughter Maryam, who is addressing a 'social media convention' of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today, Gulalai wondered "what kind of public politics is this when Maryam lands in Mansehra on a helicopter".

Ayesha Gulalai to remain MNA after ECP dismisses Imran Khan's reference

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had filed the reference against Gulalai, seeking to denotify her from the NA seat

Talking about south Punjab, the PTI MNA said there has been no development in the region as all the funds are being spent in Lahore. She added that she supports the region's demands for a separate province after looking at the conditions there.  

Gulalai had announced to leave the PTI last year after levelling allegations of corruption against party leaders and harassment against PTI Chairman Imran Khan. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

 Updated 45 minutes ago
PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

 Updated an hour ago
Imran approves committee to review party constitution

Imran approves committee to review party constitution

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM