PML-N took advantage of Ayesha Gulalai after Panama verdict: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz took advantage of disgruntled PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai after the Panama case verdict on July 28, disqualifying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI spokesman said that it seems that the PML-N did not fulfill its promises made to Ayesha Gulalai.

Chaudhry further claimed that running a defamation campaign against political opponents is PML-N's patent move.

The ruling party also ran a campaign maligning Imran Khan back in 1996, he added.

Defamation campaigns were also run against Benazir Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto, said the PTI spokesman.

Earlier today, disgruntled PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai claimed that she received an offer of a Senate ticket from the PML-N.

Talking to the media outside Parliament, Gulalai said the only condition in return for the ticket was to attack state institutions, adding that she will disclose the name of the PML-N member who made the offer at a later date.

Gulalai, who hails from South Waziristan, said it is unfair to talk against the judiciary and army, saying it amounts to treason.

"Nawaz is more dangerous than Imran," she added.

Talking about south Punjab, the PTI MNA said there has been no development in the region as all the funds are being spent in Lahore. She added that she supports the region's demands for a separate province after looking at the conditions there.