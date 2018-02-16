Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 16 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has postponed his visit to London to tend to his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, after an accountability court rejected his request be exempted in a corruption reference.

Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes, and is undergoing treatment in London.

The accountability court hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family rejected on Thursday their request to be exempted from appearance.

Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar had pleaded the court to be exempted from appearance from February 19 to March 5.

